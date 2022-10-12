Opinion
University plans over 30 events for 'LGBTQ+ History Month'

More than 30 events will be held at Syracuse University to celebrate 'LGBTQ History Month'

The keynote will be delivered by MSNBC commentator Paolo Ramos.

Logan Dubil '23 | Senior Pennsylvania Campus Correspondent
Wednesday, October 12, 2022 6:45 PM

Syracuse University (SU) will celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month this October.

“LGBTQ+ History Month provides an opportunity for the campus community to learn more about and celebrate the history, culture and contributions of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual (LGBTQIA+) communities through a host of educational events, social events and discussions,” the description reads.

The LGBTQ+ Resource Center planned over 30 events in partnership with “students and campus partners.”

Jacob Tobia, author of “Sissy: A Coming-of-Gender Story,” spoke on Oct. 11, which is National Coming Out Day.

Tobia’s book is “[a] heart-wrenching, eye-opening, and giggle-inducing memoir about what it’s like to grow up not sure if you’re (a) a boy, (b) a girl, (c) something in between, or (d) all of the above,” the description reads.

[RELATED: University hosts discussion group for 'queer, trans, LGBTQ+ people of color']

MSNBC contributor Paola Ramos will keynote an LGBTQ+ History Month event at Syracuse University on Oct. 13. 

“Ramos uses… multimedia platforms… to uplift the voices of marginalized communities, break down stereotypes and mobilize people towards civic engagement,” the description reads.

The “Latinx Hispanic Heritage Month and Fourth Annual LGBTQ+ History Month Potash Keynote” is co-hosted by Multicultural Affairs and the LGBTQ Resource Center.

Ramos is also “an author, Emmy award-winning journalist and Latinx advocate,” according to the event page. It highlights her work at MSNBC and Telemundo News, and references her previous role as “former deputy director for Hispanic media for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign."

[RELATED: University ‘National Coming Out Week’ to include drag queens and drag bingo]

Other events include “Queer Trivia Night” on Oct. 12 and a “HalloQueen Ball” on Oct. 22

Michael, a student at the New York school, condemned the university for hosting “useless” events.

“My tuition money goes into funding these brainwashing events that stomp on my identities and beliefs,” he told Campus Reform

“I pray for the day when it’s not evil to be good and good to be evil,” he continued, “[and] for our colleges and universities to return to educating our young adults instead of teaching them exclusionary falsehoods like the [diversity, equity, and inclusion] stuff and promoting degeneracies like the LGBTQ stuff.”

Campus Reform reached out to Syracuse University, its LGBTQ Resource Center, Ramos, and Tobia for comment. This article will be updated accordingly. 

Follow @thelogandubil on Twitter.

Staff image

