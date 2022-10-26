Ithaca College makes racial database for faculty

In a tweet posted on Oct. 6 by City Journal writer Christopher Rufo, screenshots revealed that Ithaca College (IC) is requesting that its staff upload their racial information to their HR cloud.

The email, obtained by Rufo, included a set of instructions on how to declare race and ethnicity in IC’s HR portal.

According to the message, asking for racial information is for the purpose of becoming “a more diverse and inclusive institution.”

“As part of this process [of becoming more inclusive and diverse], we want to have a more complete understanding of our current demographic profile so that we can track our progress toward one part of that goal, diversifying our faculty,” the message reads.

The move accords with IC’s broader antiracism initiative, the Antiracism Institute.

According to the college’s website, “The Institute addresses racism head on and adopts a non-neutral approach in pedagogy, curriculum, campus culture, and community.”

The New York campus describes diversity as characteristics “including but not limited to race, culture, nationality, ethnicity, religion, ideas, beliefs, geographic origin, class, sexual orientation, gender, disability, and age.”

Campus Reform has reached out to Ithaca College and the Ithaca College Human Resources department and has yet to receive a reply.