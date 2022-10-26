Opinion
Ithaca College makes racial database for faculty

Ithaca College is requesting that its staff upload their racial information to their HR cloud.

According to the message sent to Ithaca College faculty, asking for the racial information is for the purpose of becoming 'a more diverse and inclusive institution.'

Caitlin Mallen '24 | Hawaii Campus Correspondent
Wednesday, October 26, 2022 8:00 PM

In a tweet posted on Oct. 6 by City Journal writer Christopher Rufo, screenshots revealed that Ithaca College (IC) is requesting that its staff upload their racial information to their HR cloud. 

The email, obtained by Rufo, included a set of instructions on how to declare race and ethnicity in IC’s HR portal.

[RELATED: Professor takes on colleges that discriminate against White students]

According to the message, asking for racial information is for the purpose of becoming “a more diverse and inclusive institution.”

“As part of this process [of becoming more inclusive and diverse], we want to have a more complete understanding of our current demographic profile so that we can track our progress toward one part of that goal, diversifying our faculty,” the message reads.

The move accords with IC’s broader antiracism initiative, the Antiracism Institute

According to the college’s website, “The Institute addresses racism head on and adopts a non-neutral approach in pedagogy, curriculum, campus culture, and community.”

[RELATED: California school revises 10 courses to include more anti-racism]

The New York campus describes diversity as characteristics “including but not limited to race, culture, nationality, ethnicity, religion, ideas, beliefs, geographic origin, class, sexual orientation, gender, disability, and age.”

Campus Reform has reached out to Ithaca College and the Ithaca College Human Resources department and has yet to receive a reply.

