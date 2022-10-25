EXCLUSIVE: Quiz mocks conservative radio hosts critical of COVID-19 vaccine

Earlier this month, Texas State University (TXST) journalism professor Terry Scott Bertling assigned an AP-style quiz that ridiculed a deceased conservative radio host.

The specific question, obtained by Campus Reform, was multiple-choice and presented the student with two variations of the same sentence: “He was the second right-wing radio host who mocked vaccines before dying of COVID-19” and “He was the second right wing radio host who mocked vaccines before dying of COVID-19.”

The quiz was part of the Editing and Managing Content course in the Mass Communication department.

“Students will incorporate words, images, sound and data into storytelling across platforms,” the course description reads. “This course tightens the focus on audience, accuracy, meaning, logic, organization, style and form.”

Jayme Blaschke, who works in the Office of Media Relations, told Campus Reform that the "example sentences included in the assignment were all taken from published news articles.”

Campus Reform contacted Bertling to ask which radio host the question was in reference to. She has yet to respond.

Bertling has tweeted extensively about COVID-19 and vaccinations.

On Jan. 23, Professor Bertling retweeted a tweet by Kim Mangone that read, “Good Morning America, Retweet & raise your hand if you trust Dr. Fauci.”





Good morning America, Retweet & raise your hand if you trust Dr. Fauci✋ — Kim Mangone (@KimMangone) January 23, 2022





She also re-tweeted COVID-19 death tolls broken down by vaccination status.





Weekly COVID-19 death rate via CDC:



Unvaccinated: 9.7 deaths per 100k

Fully vaccinated: 0.7 deaths per 100k

Boosted: 0.1 deaths per 100k — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) January 22, 2022





Another January retweet touted President Joe Biden’s rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine during his first year:





When I took office a year ago, our nation was in crisis. 18 million Americans were receiving unemployment benefits and less than 1% of adults were vaccinated.



Today, the unemployment rate has dropped to 3.9% and nearly 75% of adults have been fully vaccinated.



That’s progress. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 20, 2022





