WATCH: Ben Sasse: Likely next President of University of Florida

Kate Hirzel | Correspondent Director
Monday, October 31, 2022 11:00 AM

Campus Reform Correspondent Emily Sturge joined Correspondent Director and Hot Take host Kate Hirzel to discuss her recent video asking students about Senator Ben Sasse potentially becoming the next president of the University of Florida.

“Many students think Sasse is qualified based on his education and his past experience running Midland University,” Sturge said. “Other students, they can’t separate their political bias and they oppose Sasse because he is a Republican.”

[RELATED: Florida SGA senator seeks to use university funds to reimburse students for out-of-state abortions]

Sturge is a student at the University of Florida studying political science and journalism. She is also a co-host for Campus Reform’s Campus Countdown.

“Sasse held a Q+A session on our campus earlier this month, which protestors interrupted and shut down. Liberals had a chance to ask Sasse questions, but they chose to shout instead,” Sturge said.

[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Students protest Charlie Kirk during Florida speech]

"Liberal students on my campus, they live in a political bubble," she explained. "Where like-minded staff validate their anti-conservative views without teaching them to think critically or objectively.”

Sturge supports Senator Sasse becoming the University of Florida’s next president and believes he will bring much-needed ideological diversity to campus.

Watch the full interview here.

Staff image

