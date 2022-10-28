Clinton, Newsom push abortion advertisement falsely portraying pro-life student

Top Democrats peddled a pro-abortion campaign ad that falsely portrayed a pro-life college student as being opposed to the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

The advertisement, which was paid for by the California Democrat Party, was shared by California (CA) governor Gavin Newsom and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in favor of CA's Proposition 1, which would codify abortion as a state constitutional right.

In the advertisement, Lee University student Macy Petty is shown falling to her knees outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. and crying after the decision to topple Roe was announced on June 23. The word "sad" is flashed over the clip as a voice narrates "when [the decision] happened we got mad, sad, scared. But now, we can get to work."

Petty, however, claims the campaign misrepresents her as she was at the Supreme Court alongside Students for Life of America- who's logo can be seen on a banner directly behind Petty in the featured advertisement.

"I'm not surprised. They manipulate women every day," Petty told Campus Reform. "Their entire agenda feeds on manipulating women, but honestly it's just totally embarrassing for their campaign."

"It's embarrassing for their side that they had to stoop this low...they couldn't find a pro-choice girl who's crying at the court. They had to manipulate footage of a pro-life girl," she continued.

The proposition is on the ballot for the Nov. 8 election and would modify "the California Constitution to say that the state cannot deny or interfere with a person’s reproductive freedom and that people have the fundamental right to choose."

After notifying the CDP, Clinton, and Newsom of the error, Petty acknowledged that a new video was published that replaced her clip with a different person. However, the old advertisement featuring Petty still remains on both Clinton and Newsom's Twitter accounts.

"No matter where a person lives or how much money they have, women—not politicians—should be able to make decisions about their own lives. That includes abortion care and miscarriage management," Clinton wrote in support of the proposition.





No matter where a person lives or how much money they have, women—not politicians—should be able to make decisions about their own lives. That includes abortion care and miscarriage management.



Californians should vote YES on Prop. 1 to protect fundamental rights. #yesonprop1 pic.twitter.com/787j92Mlqv — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 18, 2022





Newsom shared Clinton's post, stating:

California -- let's send a clear message to the entire nation this November. Vote YES on Prop 1. https://t.co/eOGWfa1ops — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 18, 2022

Petty demanded an apology in her request, but told Campus Reform she has not been in contact with any of the parties involved. Now, she has turned to organizations such as Alliance Defending Freedom and SFLA to spread the word against the advertisement.

"[I'm] starting to put heavy emphasis on communication, letting them know that we know that they did this and it was wrong, and try to invalidate this campaign as much as I can," she explained. "It already is an awful campaign, but to manipulate a pro-life person to further this abortion agenda it's just absolutely wrong."

Petty shared a statement regarding the incident to her Instagram on Oct. 20. In it, she detailed the immense emotions she felt outside the Court that brought her to tears.

"At this moment, I witnessed a miracle. I was overwhelmed. I pondered how lucky I was to witness such an event. I thanked the Lord for this decision and for opening my eyes to the evil of abortion. This is what brought me to tears," she wrote.

Petty sent the statement to the Proposition 1 campaign and "its supporters" as a letter, obtained by Campus Reform. to demand the removal of her likeness from all promotional materials.

"I will not stand by as you use my face, my tears, and my passion, in a way that promotes demonic activity," she wrote.

Caroline Wharton, SFLA Staff Writer, told Campus Reform that Petty "remains yet another woman to be used by the abortion lobby."

Campus Reform contacted Clinton, Newsom, Prop 1 Campaign, and Lee University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

