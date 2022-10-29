Opinion
WATCH: Sorority admits first man into sisterhood

On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Correspondent Emily Sturge reports on a sorority accepting its first male member.

Emily Sturge '25 | Florida Campus Correspondent
Saturday, October 29, 2022 10:00 AM

On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Correspondent Emily Sturge reports on sororities, pro-life students, a TikTok star, and Senator Ben Sasse.

First, Sturge discussed that the University of Wyoming (UW) Kappa Kappa Gamma has become the first sorority at the university to accept a male member into its sisterhood.

Then, Campus Reform Correspondent Madeline Markwood joined the program to discuss an incident where a pro-abortion student at the University of Missouri told pro-life students to 'kill themselves' during a campus event.  

Sturge also discussed how the University of Florida (UF) paid a TikTok star $60,000 and funded liberal groups on campus but gave minimal funding to conservative clubs.

Lastly, Sturge discusses a tweet from a UF assistant professor who took to Twitter to condemn the university’s nomination of Senator Ben Sasse for the university’s next president. 

The assistant professor claimed “our community does not want him.” 

Still, in Sturge’s latest Man-on-the-Street video, she talked to students about the nomination, and many students supported Sasse’s nomination. 

Watch the episode above for full coverage. 

Follow @RealEmilySturge on Twitter


Staff image

