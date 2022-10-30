WATCH: Students ditch professor for speaking truth

Campus Reform Senior Correspondent Emily Fowler joined "National Desk" to discuss a class boycott at the University of Southern Maine (USM).

Students at USM boycotted the class following statements made by sociology professor, Christy Hammer, indicating that there are only two genders.

Fowler says, “The students were very upset, so much so that many of them just walked out of class.”

[RELATED: UPDATE: University of Southern Maine creates an alternative class for students uncomfortable that there are only two sexes]

“Universities are no longer prioritizing academic rigor, instead they are changing based off the feelings of their students,” says Fowler.

Contrary to professors driving the narrative, the students were the ones distressed, calling for the university to remove Hammer.

“Actually, we have seen some support for Christy Hammer,” says Fowler, “a petition [has been] circulating at the university that currently has 3,400 signatures actually in support of Christy Hammer and her statement.”

[RELATED: Professor suspended after publicly criticizing university's 'wokeness']

“Currently [Hammer] is still teaching. The university has been more in support of the students than that professor, though, unfortunately,” says Fowler.

Fowler states that “[USM] even gave her a separate class so that students who were offended by what she was saying could sit in a different class and not be offended.”

“It is her job to speak truth to these students, it is her job to teach about science”, says Fowler.

Watch the full video above.

Follow @RachelK_Kennedy on Twitter