WATCH: 5BQ

Campus Reform Reporter Alexa Schwerha spoke with College of William & Mary student and Tribe for Life president Skyler Culbertson about a recent student government decision to subsidize Plan B on campus.

Culbertson, who spoke out against the student government's Subsidizing Sexual Health Resources Act, warned the money could fund abortions.

"So many people don't realize that Plan B has the ability to be an abortifacient," she told Campus Reform. "I think that's something we need to make students aware of."

The act would decrease the cost of Plan B from $20 to $5 a dose for students.

"The fact that we as a school are funding an abortifacient is crazy...we need to prevent that at all costs," she continued.

Culbertson's chapter became the face of on-campus controversy earlier this semester. Campus Reform reported that a pro-abortion student threw urine during the chapter's activism event in September.

Later that month, the chapter's "Cemetery of the Innocents" display was vandalized.

Culbertson told Campus Reform that the harassment is expected, but is "different every time."

Still, she encouraged students to find their niche in advancing the pro-life movement on campus.

"There's just so many avenues in the pro-life movement and I think everybody kind of finds their thing and what they like to do," she said. "I think that's kind of one of the most incredible things about the pro-life movement. It's just so diverse."

Watch the full interview above.

