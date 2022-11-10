Opinion
This pro-life student leader receives hateful, violent messages from peers daily

A pro-life student leader at Campbell University receives on average five hateful messages from pro-abortion peers everyday.

'These messages often include people threatening sexual assault, torture, and death on me, my family, or my future children,' she told Campus Reform.

Georgia Lucas '23 | North Carolina Campus Correspondent
Thursday, November 10, 2022 6:00 PM

Lydia Taylor, President of the Students for Life (SFLA) group at Campbell University (CU) in North Carolina, receives on average five hateful messages from pro-abortion peers everyday.

“These messages often include people threatening sexual assault, torture, and death on me, my family, or my future children," Taylor told Campus Reform.

CU has Christian and Baptist affiliations, referring to itself as an “inclusive Christian university.”

Their mission statement reads: 

[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Three conservative groups harassed at student organization fair]

Taylor emphasized to Campus Reform that “[w]hile Campbell university associates as Christian, a majority of the administration and staff have made it clear that they are ‘progressive Christians’, and they certainly don’t hold to the Christian value that preborn life should be protected.”

“While this saddens and angers me, it also motivates me to stand even more firmly for life at Campbell University,” she continued.

In September, Campus Reform obtained video showing a Campbell University administrator accusing Taylor’s SFLA group of “antagonizing” visitors to abortion clinics, allegedly telling the group that they were not permitted to counsel people away from abortion as a student organization.

“When I first came to Campbell, I was told it was a ‘safe’ and ‘Christian’ university. Sadly, I’ve seen quite the opposite. Just last week, our club’s pro-life display was vandalized and parts of it were stolen,” Taylor explained to Campus Reform.

“Campbell university has known for a long time about the threats and hatred my club and I face, and yet nothing has improved, it’s only worsened,” she added.

[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: George Mason University Students for Life harassed by pro-abortion student]

In 2021, SFLA released an investigation showing that 100 out of 700 Christian universities and colleges had ties to Planned Parenthood. 

CU is not the only college that has strayed from their Christian values or seen backlash for holding Biblical beliefs.

Just this summer, Seattle Pacific University (SPU) students raised over $67,000 to pay for a lawsuit against SPU for retaining a policy that “prohibits faculty from engaging in behavior that contradicts ‘Biblical standards.’”

In October, Campus Reform reported that a professor at the Catholic University of Notre Dame has tried to aid students in accessing abortion.

Campus Reform contacted Campbell University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly. 

