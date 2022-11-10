Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Higher Education Fellows
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

University commits to campus-wide ‘Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Audit’

Point Park University recently announced its newest inclusive initiative: a campus-wide 'Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Audit.'

The Assistant Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Training and Assessment said he is 'supposed to use [the audit] department by department to have them walk through every area with an equity lens.'

Trending
1
Yale University requiring bivalent booster shot for spring semester
By William Biagini  '24
2
BREAKING: Students to protest Ann Coulter at Cornell University tonight
By Alexa Schwerha 
3
Student charged with grand theft for snatching MAGA hat
By Nikita Chirkov "Vladimirov" 
4
Professor admits no Native American tribal affiliation after decades of claiming otherwise
By Elaine Gunthorpe  '24
5
Church hosts ‘Affirming Ministries Fair’ in response to Christian school standing firm …
By Kate Anderson 
6
WATCH: Students come out against cancel culture: statues edition
By Haika  Mrema '24
Logan Dubil '23 | Senior Pennsylvania Campus Correspondent
Thursday, November 10, 2022 9:30 PM

Point Park University (PPU) in Pittsburgh recently announced a new effort to further diversify the Pittsburgh campus.

The school’s Center for Inclusive Excellence (CIE) revealed its newest project in development: a campus-wide “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Audit.”

Michael Thornhill, CIE Assistant Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Training and Assessment, told The Globe he is “supposed to use [the audit] department by department to have them walk through every area with an equity lens [so that] we can have more equitable departments, not just from a student’s perspective, being from faculty to faculty.”

[RELATED: OPINION: Point Park University has proven it is NOT the ‘inclusive’ school it claims to be]

One student, however, is not on board with this upcoming initiative.

“The fact that they are forcing [DEI] into the hiring process and syllabus construction of courses shows clearly that this school is not supporting inclusion by forcing policies that are not universally agreed with,” PPU student Tyler Hillard told Campus Reform

He continued, sharing that if “[PPU is] going to base the course syllabus and new hires on diversity, then they are clearly putting their politics over our education.”

The audit will evaluate the department's “hiring, recruiting, and syllabus construction.” 

[RELATED: University launches pronoun database]

“My role is to coach executives, contribute to association planning, and particularly coach around diversity, equity, and inclusion, and cultural confidence,” Thornhill said.

Thornhill was previously a member of the university’s Office of Equity and Inclusion (OEI), which the university shuttered in March.

Campus Reform reached out to everyone mentioned and this article will be updated accordingly. 

Follow @thelogandubil on Twitter.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this