EXCLUSIVE: Penn State instructor uses class to push anti-racist, woke agenda

A Pennsylvania State University (Penn State) student was allegedly docked points on an assignment for refusing to answer ‘anti-racist’ questions, documents obtained by Campus Reform show.

The assignment, issued by Jessica Gerthe for her “Employment Strategies for People with Disabilities” class, asked students to reflect on an Oct. 24 incident in which Penn State canceled a conservative speaker event after protests caused a “threat of escalating violence,” according to the Penn State Police.

The second and third questions asked students how “racism and white supremacy impact disability and employment,” and “how [students] can advocate for [people with disabilities] against white supremacy.”

Sean Brame, a student in the class, refused to answer the questions and referred to them as “racist.”

“I refuse to answer this question based on the assumption that racism equals white supremacy. White supremacy is an act of racism but racism is drawn along many lines,” Brame argued against the second question.

He added, “I personally find that answering this question as a disabled person an example of having to face such prejudice.”

Gerthe, however, pushed back and told Brame she wanted to “correct” his comments so that he “will have a clearer understanding of terms such as racism and ableism.”

“I found my professor to be extremely condescending. I have a degree in sociology and a disability minor at Penn State,” Brame told Campus Reform. “She talked to me like I was an idiot. Additionally, I am disabled and being lectured about ableism is extremely offensive.”

Brame also wrote that the third question was “a racist question that assumes racism as one directional.”

“I suppose in some distant future when Whites are no longer the majority and do not hold power, then racism may be multi-directional, but for now, it is one directional,” Gerthe challenged.

The documents reveals that Gerthe admitted to docking Brame 5 points because of his responses.

“I am disappointed that I received a lower grade but I wasn’t surprised,” Brame admitted. “This was the third time in my college career where I was docked a letter grade for my opinion. I was lucky enough though this time to document it.”

Overall, Brame claims that free speech is not being protected on his campus.

“Free speech is not free if we don’t protect the speech we disagree with. My professor clearly only believes one type of speech is worth protecting,” he said.

