Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Higher Education Fellows
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

WATCH: Gen Z conservatives react to youth vote in 2022 midterms

Campus Reform correspondents Kale Ogunbor and Melissa Da Gama joined Fox and Friends to discuss the Midterm elections.

Trending
1
Venezuelan émigré student calls on Penn State to remove prominently displayed Fidel Cas…
By Luca Miraldi  '23
2
Prof. returns to campus for 'God's Not Dead' tour years after course canceled for teach…
By Georgia  Lucas '23
3
BREAKING: Students to protest Ann Coulter at Cornell University tonight
By Alexa Schwerha 
4
Harvard prof's 'regret clause' makes life easier for cheaters
By Jesse Stiller 
5
STUDY: Whiteboards are racist because 'they collaborate with white organizational culture'
By Stevie Gibbs  '23
6
EXCLUSIVE: Cornell students cancel Coulter's speech
By Alexa Schwerha 
Kate Anderson | Reporter
Tuesday, November 15, 2022 12:54 PM


Campus Reform correspondents Kale Ogunbor and Melissa Da Gama joined Fox and Friends to discuss the Midterm elections.

Turnout for the 2022 midterm election cycle showed generation z coming out in support of Democratic candidates in large numbers. 

Ogunbor explained her generation gets their information from “social media.”

[RELATED: Inflation is top midterms issue, College Republicans tell newspaper]

“As a gen-zer myself I can easily say that most of my generation gets our information from social media,” she stated. “Not as much cable news, not as much newspapers, not as that many major publications, but a lot of people giving their random opinions on the internet like Twitter.”

Ogunbor further explained that “those institutions lean very left” and that the results of the elections did not surprise her.

Da Gama pointed out that colleges have played a significant role in swinging the mindsets of young voters from right to left.

[RELATED: University program monitors political candidates social media for 'toxic language']

“[T]he Republican party has been labeled a certain way, they’ve been labeled fascists, transphobic, sexist, racist, and all these labels have worked against us,” Da Gama said. “I think identity politics has played a huge factor in how the gen z demographic has voted in the midterm 2022 elections, and I also think that college campuses have a big part and are extremely influential in how young voters think.”

Da Gama also mentioned that the “ignorance” of Gen Z voters makes them more likely to see politicians as celebrities despite their bad policies. 

Watch the full video above.

Follow @kliseanderson on Twitter. 

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this