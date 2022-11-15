Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Higher Education Fellows
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Biden's loan forgiveness program is an 'unconstitutional exercise,' federal judge rules

The judge’s ruling criticized the use of the HEROES Act to justify student loan forgiveness without Congressional action.

The court concluded that it would grant the plaintiff's request for 'vacatur of the Program' but not their motion for 'nationwide injunctive relief.'

Trending
1
Venezuelan émigré student calls on Penn State to remove prominently displayed Fidel Cas…
By Luca Miraldi  '23
2
PROF. GIORDANO: Community college is a better, more viable alternative for many students
By Nicholas Giordano 
3
BREAKING: Students to protest Ann Coulter at Cornell University tonight
By Alexa Schwerha 
4
Prof. returns to campus for 'God's Not Dead' tour years after course canceled for teach…
By Georgia  Lucas '23
5
EXCLUSIVE: Transgender activists protest outside swimmer Riley Gaines' speaking event
By Alexa Schwerha 
6
Harvard prof's 'regret clause' makes life easier for cheaters
By Jesse Stiller 
Kate Anderson | Reporter
Tuesday, November 15, 2022 7:18 PM

Northern District of Texas Judge Mark Pitman declared in a Nov. 10 opinion that President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program is an “unconstitutional exercise” and granted summary judgment against the program. 

Pitman’s ruling criticized the use of the HEROES Act to justify student loan forgiveness without Congressional action. While acknowledging that the use of the HEROES Act removes the requirement for the government to provide notice and a public comments phase, the court noted that whether the act had authority in the matter of student loans was a “different story.”

[RELATED: UPDATE: Supreme Court denies request for an injunction that would halt Biden student loan plan]

“First, the HEROES Act does not mention loan forgiveness…Second, the portions of the HEROES Act Defendants rely on fail to provide clear congressional authorization for the Program. Defendants rely on the COVID-19 pandemic as their justification for the Program…Third…the Department has not “relied on the HEROES Act or any other statutory, regulatory, or interpretative authority for the blanket or mass cancellation,” the opinion stated. 

The court concluded that it would grant the plaintiff's request for “vacatur of the Program” but not their motion for “nationwide injunctive relief.” 

Pitman’s decision renders the Biden Administration’s program “unlawful” and “ retroactively undoes or expunges a past [agency] action.” The Texas judge also noted the “political division” engulfing the country and the student loan forgiveness debate. 

“The Court is not blind to the current political division in our country. But it is fundamental to the survival of our Republic that the separation of powers as outlined in our Constitution be preserved,” Pitman said. “And having interpreted the HEROES Act, the Court holds that it does not provide ‘clear congressional authorization’ for the Program proposed by the Secretary.”

[RELATED: WATCH: Forgiving student debt will not incentivize hard work]

The ruling follows the Eighth Circuit Court approving a temporary injunction that stalled the Department of Education from implementing the new student loan forgiveness program on Nov. 1, as Campus Reform previously reported

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied two requests for temporary injunctions earlier this month without submitting the requests for further review with the court. 

Campus Reform contacted the White House and the Department of Education. This article will be updated accordingly. 

Follow @kliseanderson on Twitter. 

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this