Amherst student newspaper defends Hamas

The Amherst CONTRA, an Amherst College student newspaper, published an article defending the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas.

The article, titled 'In Defense of Hamas,' describes criticisms of Hamas as 'at best hypocritical and at worst false.”'

Marya Ruth Dunning '25 | Virgina Campus Correspondent
Wednesday, November 16, 2022 5:30 PM

The Amherst CONTRA, an Amherst College student newspaper, published an article defending the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas, according to The Amherst Student.

Eric G., a self-described “[i]ndependent researcher on Armed Conflicts, Jihadists and other Violent Extremists,” posted a photo of the piece on Twitter.

“When I say American universities and colleges have become recruitment centers for #Palestinian terrorists and biggest breeding grounds for #Antisemitism this is what I mean,” he wrote.



[RELATED: BREAKING: Jewish university creates new student group as a "traditional Orthodox alternative to YU Pride Alliance]  

The article, titled “In Defense of Hamas,” describes criticisms of Hamas as “at best hypocritical and at worst false.” 

It argues that “Israel and the (US) government are equally as violent and less justified” than Hamas, and that “any violence that Hamas has engaged in is a drop in a pool compared to the terror and violence that the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) and the (US) military has engaged in over the years.” 

[RELATED: UNC syllabus assigns reading that says 'Hamas isn't the obstacle to peace'] 

The article goes on to claim that “IDF [is] objectively far more aptly called a ‘terrorist organization’ than Hamas,” and that “[f]ocusing on Hamas in discussions of Israel-Palestine is like focusing on people breaking windows during [Black Lives Matter] riots: we should be concerned about the larger pattern of injustice that motivates violent resistance, not the violence committed by the oppressed.”

The Amherst article is part of a larger pattern of anti-Semitism on college campuses around the country, as Campus Reform has reported on previously.

Campus Reform has reached out to all individuals and organizations mentioned for comment and will update accordingly. 

