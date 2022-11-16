UChicago Black Law Student Association accuses pro-life sidewalk art of racism

The University of Chicago (UChicago) Black Law Students Association (BLSA) accused Law Students for Life's (LSFL) pro-life art work of racism.

The sidewalk art’s message read “more black babies are aborted than born in New York City each year,” as seen in the photos shared by BLSA.

BLSA published a letter stating that LSFL’s “targeted language and mockery of the Black Lives Matter movement is abhorrent.”

The letter also claimed that “Black people die at astonishingly high rates both in hospitals, and during childbirth,” and claim that maternal mortality rate among Black women is “3.5 times higher” than whites.

“We will not ignore the fact that LSFL does not support a baby in any way once that child has left the womb,” the letter continued.

The BLSA chapter has long supported abortion. In June, the chapter posted an Instagram statement claiming the overturn of Roe "disproportionately threatens the health and safety of…people of color.”

Campus Reform contacted UChicago president, media relations, BLSA, LSFL, and Daniel Schmidt for comment; this article will be updated accordingly.