House Republicans file bill to ban sexually explicit content in schools

Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson introduced the “Stop the Sexualization of Children Act” in a move mirroring that of Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” bill.

Johnson’s bill would “prohibit the use of Federal funds to develop, implement, facilitate, or fund any sexually-oriented program, event or literature for children under the age of 10.”

Campus Reform has previously covered the issue of parents' rights in their children's education, including efforts to minimize to those rights.

In 2020, one Harvard University law professor stated her opposition to homeschooling. Earlier this year, an LGBTQ group at Youngstown University in Ohio supported a petition against parents' rights legislation in the state.

“The Democrat Party and their cultural allies are on a misguided crusade to immerse young children in sexual imagery and radical gender ideology,” Johnson said in an Oct. 18 press release.

“This commonsense bill is straightforward. No federal tax dollars should go to any federal, state, or local government agencies, or private organizations that intentionally expose children under 10 years of age to sexually explicit material.”

Sexually-orientated materials are defined as the “depiction, description, or simulation of sexual activity” as well as “any lewd or lascivious depiction or description of human genitals, or any topic involving sexual orientation, gender identity, gender dysphoria, or related subjects.”

The text of the bill claims that “[c]ertain school districts that receive Federal grants have implemented sexual education for children under 10 years of age” and that sexual education programs have encouraged discussing “sexuality, sexual orientation, transgenderism, and gender ideology as early as kindergarten.”

Like the Florida bill, Johnson’s proposal includes parental rights.

“Parents and legal guardians have the right and responsibility to determine where, if, when, and how their children are exposed to material of a sexual nature,” it reads.

Parents can “bring a civil action for injunctive relief in any Federal district court of appropriate jurisdiction against a government official, government agency, or private entity” should students be exposed to sexually-oriented materials.

Campus Reform contacted Johnson for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.