Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Higher Education Fellows
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Campus Profile: Albion College

Albion College is a private college in Albion, Michigan. Around 1,523 undergraduate students are enrolled at the college.

Trending
1
Justice Alito slams colleges and law schools for failing to protect free speech
By Travis Morgan  '23
2
University forfeits volleyball game against BYU after false allegations
By Thomas Stevenson '23
3
Professor admits no Native American tribal affiliation after decades of claiming otherwise
By Elaine Gunthorpe  '24
4
'Take these m-----f-----s out': Rutgers prof rails against white people while defending…
By Angela Morabito 
5
BREAKING: Students to protest Ann Coulter at Cornell University tonight
By Alexa Schwerha 
6
College cancels event spiting 'cis white men'
By Cullen  Dittmar '23
Jacob Wernette '24 | Texas Campus Correspondent
Sunday, November 20, 2022 12:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Albion College is a private college in Albion, Michigan. Around 1,523 undergraduate students are enrolled at the college.


Official Political Student Organizations

 

    

Conservative Organizations:

     Albion College Republicans


Liberal Organizations:

    Albion College Democrats

    Albion College Students for Reproductive Justice

    American Association of University Women

    LGBriTs


Student Fees:

Albion College students pay around $520 in student fees.


SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

Albion College is requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.

 

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

There is currently no FIRE rating for Albion College.

 

Bias Reporting System

Albion College operates a bias reporting system on campus.

 

 COVID-19:

Albion College is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

 

 

Stories by Campus Reform about Albion College:

Albion College makes Kendi's ‘How to Be an Antiracist’ required reading for first-year students

Albion College recently announced its selection for the 2021 Common Reading Experience: "How to Be an Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi. The Richard M. Smith Common Reading Experience is a mandatory program for all first-year students.


Albion College confines students to campus with location tracking app

Albion College is facing backlash for announcing that students must limit travel to campus and the surrounding area, particularly in light of the fact that the school has also made the use of a location tracking app for contact tracing purposes mandatory.  

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this