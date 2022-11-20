Campus Profile: Albion College
Albion College is a private college in Albion, Michigan. Around 1,523 undergraduate students are enrolled at the college.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Albion College Republicans
Liberal Organizations:
Albion College Democrats
Albion College Students for Reproductive Justice
American Association of University Women
LGBriTs
Student Fees:
Albion College students pay around $520 in student fees.
SAT/ACT Score Requirements:
Albion College is requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
There is currently no FIRE rating for Albion College.
Bias Reporting System:
Albion College operates a bias reporting system on campus.
COVID-19:
Albion College is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.
Stories by Campus Reform about Albion College:
Albion College makes Kendi's ‘How to Be an Antiracist’ required reading for first-year students
Albion College recently announced its selection for the 2021 Common Reading Experience: "How to Be an Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi. The Richard M. Smith Common Reading Experience is a mandatory program for all first-year students.
Albion College confines students to campus with location tracking app
Albion College is facing backlash for announcing that students must limit travel to campus and the surrounding area, particularly in light of the fact that the school has also made the use of a location tracking app for contact tracing purposes mandatory.