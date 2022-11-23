University employee says she will chuck 'dodge balls at cis men's heads'

Members of the University of Oklahoma’s (OU) Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) chapter recently held an event comparing women’s and men’s sports, and one university employee was not happy.

During a Nov. 11 tabling event, the chapter allowed passerbyers to test how fast they could throw a baseball. They then compared the men and women’s top speeds.

“Come throw a ball as hard as you can & then tell us if you think men in women’s sports is fair,” the group posted on its Instagram account.

In response, OU employee Cait Davanzo made fun of the event, while also taking an aim at “cis men” on campus.

“I’m holding a similar event where it’s just queer women athletes chucking dodgeballs at cis men’s heads until they cry,” the comment reads.

Shane Connell, OU student and secretary of the YAF chapter, referred to the comment as “unprofessional.”

“I was surprised to see a faculty member acting in that manner and it seemed very unprofessional,” Connell told Campus Reform.

He added, “I guess she was trying to make fun of our event, but a lot of people enjoyed our tabling and throwing a baseball to test their speed.”

Jacob Guthrie, OU’s media and content specialist defended Davanzo’s comment in a statement to Campus Reform.

“The University of Oklahoma embraces our commitment to ensuring diverse voices and beliefs are represented across all OU campuses. We believe diversity and inclusion are key components of making our university a place of excellence, openness, and learning,” the statement read. “The university also believes in the right to free expression, preserved in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. These beliefs are critical to who we are and what we aspire to be as a university community.”

Davanzo currently serves as an administrative assistant for OU's Environmental Studies and Public & Community Health programs. She has an LGBTQ+ aspiring ally badge under her profile.

Campus Reform reached out to each party mentioned and this article will be updated accordingly.

