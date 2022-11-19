WATCH: Students protest Ann Coulter event

On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Correspondent Wyatt Eichholz discusses leftist professors' reactions to the Supreme Court case Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard.

Featured in the Woke Tweet of the Week segment, the professors from California State University, University of Michigan Law, NYU School of Law and others expressed a range of views in defense of Affirmative Action.

This week’s top story covers Ann Coulter’s speech at Cornell University which was protested and shut down by leftist disruptors.

Campus Reform correspondent Tanner Richards joins Campus Countdown this week to cover the Supreme Court’s decision to deny an injunction that would halt Biden’s student loan plan.

Eichholz also reports on Yale’s decision to require a bivalent booster vaccine mandate.

Watch the full video above.