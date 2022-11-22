EXCLUSIVE: Campus security declines to investigate theft against pro-life chapter

Campbell University (CU) pro-abortion students allegedly stole a sign from Students for Life’s (SFLA) campus display.

The pro-life chapter placed 1,000 pink flags in the campus’ academic circle to raise awareness about the 1,000 lives taken by abortion every 11 minutes, chapter president Lydia Taylor told Campus Reform.

The display was marked with a sign, explaining how it honored the unborn lives. It read "In remembrance of the 1,000 lives ended every 11 minutes by abortion."

The sign was allegedly stolen, however.



Taylor explained that the sign was not recovered and that the university claimed it could not help without “evidence.”

Campus Reform obtained a video of Taylor’s exchange with an unidentified campus safety employee, who explained they could not launch an investigation because there were no cameras in the vicinity.

“They then told me [campus safety] can’t help our club with threats we receive unless I report every single one,” she said. “But when I asked them how they would help if I did report them, I was told they couldn’t do anything without evidence.”

Taylor said that the chapter was “under heavy attack while the display was out,” despite being university-approved. Campus Reform obtained video of an unidentified individual appearing to walk away with the flags in hand, which were recovered by Taylor.

An Instagram account shared a photo of the display with the word “gross” written across the screen.

“That’s why Campbell is full of rapists… y’all should be more concerned with that but anyways…” the post read.

This is not the first encounter Taylor has had with the North Carolina school administrators.

In September, Campus Reform reported that the university originally denied the chapter’s request to sidewalk counsel at a local abortion clinic because their work could be seen as 'antagonizing.’

The university later reversed the decision.

Campus Reform contacted Campbell University, as well as Campbell University Campus Safety for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.