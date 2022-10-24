Pro-abortion students write 'F**k dem Kids' in front of pro-life display

Students at Indiana University- Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) wrote “F**k dem Kids” in front of the Students for Life (SFLA) chapter’s "Abortion Is Not Right” display.

The students chalked other pro-abortion messages in front of the display and brought coat hangers painted to resemble blood.

“Unfortunately, this profane and inhumane phrase is not isolated to this incident — it’s actually commonly used during pro-abortion protests, and it is a window into the abortion lobby’s perspective,” SFLA Staff Writer Caroline Wharton told Campus Reform.

“This statement makes it clear that while they acknowledge the humanity of the preborn child, they don’t respect that child’s right to life.”

SFLA Regional Coordinator Mary Carmen Zakrajsek posted the event to her Instagram, writing:

“Beyond popular opinion, beyond all criticism and fear, beyond ridicule and misunderstanding, these children being ripped apart, starved, or poisoned in the womb need our voice. We will not let modern culture silence, intimidate, or dissuade us from speaking truth.”

“They say 'it’s not a kid,' but yet, 'f*ck them kids,'” she continued.

Life Defenders IUPUI, who hosted the event, wrote on Instagram that the display received “a lot of opposition.”

“As you know it is scientific fact that the unborn are distinct, whole, and separate human beings entitled to the same rights we are,” the post read. “Yet the pro-choice position continues to deny the scientific fact and shows their blatant disregard for life with slogans like ‘my body my choice’ and ‘f*** them kids.’”

Caleb Manring, Life Defenders president, told Campus Reform that the group will “not be shaken.”

“We will continue to stand against abortion until the rights of every unborn child [is] protected,” he said. “We should not be surprised when that results in violence being used against us. If they use violence against the most vulnerable members of our society, they will use violence against us when we stand in their way.”

“What they may do to one of us will not outweigh the wrong that has been done to nearly 64 million unborn children since 1973,” he continued.

The “Abortion Is Not Right” tour has visited numerous campuses this semester, and is SFLA’s first tour since the overturn of Roe v. Wade in June. In response, pro-abortion students have thrown urine on pro-life students, ripped down display panels, and intimidated SFLA members.

Campus Reform contacted IUPUI for comment and will update accordingly.