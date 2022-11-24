Opinion
Student government email claims Thanksgiving celebrates 'theft' and 'destruction'

Duke University’s student government sent out an email encouraging students to reflect on the 'true' origin of Thanksgiving over break.

The email claims that America was founded on the destruction of an ‘entire people.’

Emily Fowler '24 | Senior California Campus Correspondent
Thursday, November 24, 2022 11:00 AM

The Duke University Student Government (DSG) sent a Nov. 17 email that urged students to focus on the “genocidal” history of Thanksgiving.

“Even though we are all excited for this break,  we implore you to reflect on the genocidal history of Thanksgiving- a holiday whose true origins lay in the genocide of millions of Natives, the theft of Native land, and the destruction of Native culture,” the email, obtained by Campus Reform, read.

[RELATED: Leftist Thanksgiving event asked students 'what America should do in place of this celebration']

“Express your gratitude for what you have this holiday,” it continued. “But also don’t allow yourself to forget that this country was built on the destruction of an entire people.”

The email, titled “Thankful for you,” was sent to students to update on different events at the North Carolina campus ahead of Thanksgiving break. The topic is commonplace at universities ahead of the November holiday.

Santa Rosa Junior College student government representatives considered changing the name of “Thanksgiving” because it could be “offensive.”

[RELATED: 'This is not our land': Students pen editorial on 'dark origins' of Thanksgiving]

The University of Pittsburgh student newspaper editorial board published an 2021 article arguing that “it’s OK to not like Thanksgiving” and urged students’ to “redefine” it.

This semester, the University of Alaska Southeast changed the name of “Thanksgiving Closure” to “Fall Break” at the request of a university professor.

Campus Reform contacted Duke and the student government for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

