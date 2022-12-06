UPenn ‘gender conforming’ closet provides tucking tape to trans students

The University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) recently revealed its newest LGBTQ initiative: The Clothing Closet.

Sponsored by the Ivy League university’s Wellness and LGBT centers, The Clothing Closet aims to provide affordable clothing to gender-transitioning students.

“Sometimes there are financial hardships, particularly as people are going through gender transition,” Julia Mills Burton told Penn Today. “This program will ‘provide opportunities for them to have access to clothing that might be gender affirming for them.’”

Burton serves as the chair of Wellness’ LGBTQ working group.

The closet is also seeking to “source binders, shapewear, tucking underwear, and tucking tape” in the spring semester.

Tucking is a technique men use to appear as women.

According to a 2020 study, Penn Diversity noted that only 0.7% of undergraduates identify as “non-cis gender or gender minorities.”

The Clothing Closet is located in UPenn’s LGBT Center and is set to be open three days a week.

Burton was unable to be reached.

