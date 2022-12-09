Gingerbread person comes to BYU development class

The gingerbread person, also known as the genderbread person, has reemerged for the holiday season. This time at Brigham Young University (BYU), a private university in Utah sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

A picture of the class presentation depicting the creature was posted to Facebook by Natalie Cline, a school board member in the 11th district of Utah and a member of the Church.

Cline’s post explains that a BYU “[s]tudent texted the following picture to her mom during her Human Development class.” The slide displays “The Gingerbread Person,” detailing spectrums of gender and other sexual identities.

Cline told Campus Reform that the “presentation makes multiple misrepresentations of biological fact and… repeatedly presents theories as given proofs.”

She also raised concerns that “BYU faculty members… are guilty of intentionally promoting or letting these teachings happen under their watch,” and stressed that there is harm in teaching inaccuracies about gender.

Additionally, the presentation declared that Jesus Christ had both masculine and feminine traits.

One slide obtained by Cwic Media, for example, indicates that the proper way to raise children was not in a masculine or feminine way, but to “aim for androgyny,” which is to introduce both masculine and feminine traits, arguing that Jesus Christ was the “most androgynous” person.

This teaching, however, contradicts the Church’s Family Proclamation that “Gender is an essential characteristic of individual premortal, mortal, and eternal identity and purpose,” linking one's gender to their biological sex.

The gingerbread (or genderbread) person has traveled across multiple universities.

This year, Campus Reform reported that the "Genderbread person" was used by a nursing professor at SUNY Brockport to discuss gender identity with the class.

The gingerbread person was also sighted by Campus Reform in 2017, when “[p]osters featuring the ‘Genderbread Person’ were posted in student dorms at Pennsylvania State University this week during 2017 Pride Week.”

BYU has been contacted for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.