5 times campus leftists were anti-Semitic in 2022
Anti-Semitism is rampant in higher education and oftentimes comes from the left. Below are five examples of anti-Semitism at colleges and universities this year.
1. Jewish students are fighting anti-Semitism at this university
The University of California San Diego recently sponsored events featuring controversial American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) Director of Outreach Taher Herzallah. Students organized a sit-in in front of Chancellor Pradeep Khosla's office. Inviting a speaker who "openly incites violence against Jews is blatantly anti-Semitic".
2. US Dept of Education to investigate alleged anti-Semitism at California school
The US Department of Education has opened an investigation into the University of Southern California. A Jewish student faced harassment and was forced to resign from a student government position. The Federal investigation comes following a complaint filed by The Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law.
3. Department of Education investigates alleged anti-Semitism in 'class lectures and course materials'
The US Department of Education has opened an investigation into a Title VI complaint that was filed last year. The complaint was filed on behalf of two anonymous Jewish students at Brooklyn College's Mental Health Counseling master's degree program. These students alleged that they experienced "severe and persistent" harassment by peers and professors.
4. Anti-Semitic slogan painted across campus display
“From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” were the words found painted across a prominent display at Northwestern University. Under the painting were copies of an op-ed entitled, “I am more proud of my Jewish identity than anyone could ever hate me for it.”
5. REPORT: Jewish student called anti-Semitic slurs on campus could not get meeting to discuss incident
Natalie Shclover was a Jewish student at the University of Connecticut who tried to meet with Radenka Maric, the university’s interim president, to discuss anti-Semitism on campus this past semester.