Obama education secretary John King to serve as next SUNY chancellor

John King, former U.S. education secretary to President Obama, was named the next chancellor of the State University of New York (SUNY), where he also once served as New York education commissioner.

King was the pioneer of several Obama-era education programs including the push to make community college free and implemented Common Core standards.

[RELATED]: Jordan Peterson named Chancellor of Ralston College

While Obama once referred to King as ‘an exceptionally talented educator,’ he has not gone without criticism.

In 2014, for example, when he served as New York education commissioner, the New York State United Teachers approved a vote of no confidence in King and requested that the state Board of Regents fire him after he forced Common Core standards too rapidly and failed to listen to educators.

“[D]elegates said King's rushed implementation of the Common Core standards, a State Education Department agenda that puts more emphasis on testing and data than teaching and learning, and King's failure to listen to classroom teachers on professional issues had evaporated all confidence in the commissioner's policies and ability to lead,” NYSUT reported.

[RELATED]: UW prof: Common Core is 'social justice pedagogy,' not education

While working for SUNY, King will reside in Maryland and will receive funding for transportation to and from his home in Maryland. According to Time Union, King will also receive housing in Albany, a $1,000-a-month vehicle allowance, and a $ 12,500-per-month stipend for New York housing.

King will become chancellor on January 17th and his salary will be $750,000.