Panelists provide dark details about abortion history, still support it

Brooklyn College’s History Department in New York recently hosted a webinar panel titled "Abortion, the Supreme Court, and Really Bad History."

“The Supreme Court decision overturning women's reproductive freedom... misrepresented the history of abortion in American society,” the lecture description reads. “The panelists will set the record straight on the story of reproductive justice.”

The panel discussion included speakers Professor Bonnie Anderson, Professor Patricia Antoniello, and Professor Gunja SenGupta, who all teach at Brooklyn College, as seen in the video introduction.

SenGupta opened the discussion, saying that she “was chomping away on an egg salad sandwich when [she] heard the news the U.S Supreme Court had decided in the case of Dobbs vs Jackson Women's Health Organization that the constitution does not confer the right to abortion. And in so doing, as we know, they took away a woman's right to make her own health care decisions in consultation with her doctors.”

She then alluded that the Supreme Court's decision makes women in today’s America less free than women in India.

Anderson followed SenGupta, and spoke to Justice Thomas’ decision and statements.

She argued that Justice Thomas claimed that the Court should also overrule same-sex marriage, and claimed that Thomas did not speak to interracial marriage since “he is a black man married to a white woman.”

“What a hypocrite,” she concluded.

Professor Antoniello concluded the panel by discussing how the Spanish American War affected "reproductive rights."

After compiling a list of examples of how the practice of abortion and eugenics hurt Puerto Rican women, the professor still concluded that abortion and contraceptives such as birth control should be a right.

Campus Reform reached out to all relevant parties for comment; this article will be updated accordingly.