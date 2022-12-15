EXCLUSIVE: Pitt students to launch conservative newspaper in response to ‘left-leaning paper’

A group of students at the University of Pittsburgh (Pitt) are banding together to create a conservative newspaper in response to negative experiences with the school’s current newspaper, The Pitt News.

The new paper will be called "The Pitt Patriot."

The Pitt Patriot will be funded by the Intercollegiate Studies Institute (ISI) and will officially go live soon, according to an email obtained by Campus Reform.

Dylan Mitchell, the future editor-in-chief of The Pitt Patriot, also told Campus Reform that ISI will “be getting the grant approved and the website set up as soon as possible.”

Pitt student Hannah Margolis, who will serve as The Pitt Patriot’s opinion editor, told Campus Reform that The Pitt Patriot is being created in response to the current student-run newspaper being “a left-leaning paper.”

“The Pitt News, in particular, is known for being a left-leaning paper, in both their opinion and news sections,” Margolis said. “I, myself, have known a few students who have worked for TPN or just attempted to get their pieces published but were denied because the articles were either from a conservative standpoint or were Pro-Israel.”

She added, “At a certain point enough is enough, so we decided it was time to level the playing field by making one ourselves.”

Margolis also broke down the political atmosphere of Pitt as a whole, saying that “there is no question about this bias to left-leaning ideologies in all aspects at Pitt.”

“By creating a paper that is dedicated to ideas that are not commonly shared in classrooms due to social, academic, and administrative pushback I believe we are creating an opportunity to allow students to spread their ideas and help reduce the isolation that some right-leaning students may be feeling,” she argued.

Campus Reform has reported on the “left-leaning” character of The Pitt News in the past.

For example, Campus Reform recently published an article about an editorial published by The Pitt News that argued Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover will “create an unsafe environment where bigoted people will have the platform to spread hateful speech.”

The student newspaper also argued in another editorial that free speech has “real world implications.”

“There has to be more limits on hate speech to prevent further physical violence and hate crimes which occur as a direct result of such rhetoric,” the board wrote.

