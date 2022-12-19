WATCH: Stanford students, alumni defend race-based movie tickets





On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Senior Correspondent Wyatt Eichholz reports on Stanford University students and alumni defending the school’s racially discriminatory Black Panther screening.

Last month, The Stanford Review broke the news that the Stanford Graduate Student Center hosted a screening of Black Panther, Wakanda Forever, for which they gave out 100 reserved tickets exclusively to black students, along with priority access to shuttles to and from the theater.

In response to the critical Review article about the screening, one user took to Twitter to say “You don’t get to choose what reparations look like.”



Campus Reform correspondent Chloe Ezzo joins Campus Countdown this week to cover the University of Chicago’s new “Problem with Whiteness” course.

Eichholz also reports on an Arizona referendum to extend in-state tuition to illegal immigrants, and a school student newspaper’s apology for asking an allegedly “transphobic” debate question .

Watch the full video above.