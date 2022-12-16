Cornell releases annual bias response system report

Cornell University releases a “Reporting Bias System Annual Report” each year, this year adding “microaggressions” and a variety of other transgressions to the list of incidents that can be reported.

Many universities in recent years have created bias reporting systems for students, faculty, and staff.

The annual report for Fiscal Year 2022 states that “During FY22, the [Office of Institutional Equity and Title IX] and the Bias Assessment Review Team (BART) partnered to make procedural changes to the classification of bias incidents -- specifically, updating the subcategories within bias motivated speech, bias motivated expression, and bias motivated conduct for clarity and consistency when documenting bias-related incidents.”

The report further states that one of these changes included “[a]dding ‘microaggression (which includes micro-assaults, microinsults, and microinvalidations)’ as a sub-category of bias motivated speech, bias motivated expression, and bias motivated conduct.”

On the following page of the report it lays out definitions for bias motivated speech, expression, and conduct.

Accompanying the definitions are examples listed that include but are not limited to “[l]anguage or speech that perpetuates a stereotype,” “[m]icroaggression (also can be used to capture micro-assaults, microinsults, and microinvalidations),” and “[a]n expression that perpetuates a stereotype.”

“In FY22, seventy-five incidents were recorded as bias motivated speech," according to the data recorded in Cornell’s report.



The top two types of incidents reported were “Language or Speech that Perpetuates a Stereotype” and “Microaggressions.”

Campus Reform has previously reported on the proliferation of bias reporting systems on campuses around the country.

Campus Reform reached out to Cornell University’s media relations department as well as the staff in the office of Institutional Equity and Title IX at Cornell for comment and received no response.