WATCH: PROF. GIORDANO: What students can learn from protests in China

Higher Education Fellow Nicholas Giordano appeared on Real America’s Voice to discuss his Campus Reform piece, “What the protests in communist China can teach us in the United States.”

Host Steve Gruber asked Giordano about the millions of people immigrating to America: “If America is this terrible, unfair, racist place, then why are people busting in every single day?”

“Because it’s a lie. It’s a myth that’s been perpetrated on the American people,” Giordano told Real America’s Voice.

“The fact is that, [for] most people from around the world, America is their final destination that they hope to get to because they know that this is a great country.”

Giordano had a discussion with his students about the protests in China against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and its zero-COVID policies. Protestors are often met with “brutal tactics” from the “authoritarian country.”

When Giordano told his students that protestors said, “Give me liberty, or give me death,” a quote from U.S. founding father Patrick Henry, “most of them didn’t know the expression, and they didn’t know who said it.”

Giordano said that the education system fails to teach American history and important political concepts.

“It dawned on me–when you don’t teach about the concepts of liberty and freedom, it’s much easier to take away,” Giordano told Real America’s Voice.

Giordano went on to argue that student solidarity with Chinese protestors is ironic because safe spaces, speech codes, and other policies are forms of “authoritarianism” on college campuses.

