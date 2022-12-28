5 times universities segregated students by race





Many universities implemented policies and programs this year that aim to segregate students by race.

Campus Reform compiled a list of this year's top 5 times a university segregated students.





1. Student criticizes UChicago Medical School for program that excludes White students

Daniel Schmidt, a sophomore at the University of Chicago (UChicago), in August criticized the university for its medical school’s “Underrepresented in Medicine Visiting Clerkship Program” (UiMVCP).

In Schmidt’s op-ed, “Time to Fight Anti-White Racism on Campus,” he argued that the program discriminated against White students and “violates Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits any institution that receives federal funds from discriminating based on race.”

The application to the program excluded White students, as it was only open to those in an “underrepresented category, including Black/ African American, Hispanic/ Latinx, Native American, American Indian, Alaskan Native, Native Hawaiian, and Asian.”





2. EXCLUSIVE: University deactivates link to race-specific application after news report

In May, Campus Reform reported that a University of Michigan professor filed a Title VI complaint against the University of South Carolina (U of SC) for hosting a workshop that only accepted non-White students.

"In violation of Title VI, the University’s Business Success Academy will illegally exclude and discriminate against some students on the basis of race, color and national origin," Mark Perry, a professor emeritus of economics, wrote to the DC Office of Civil Rights on May 4.

Campus Reform reported on May 3 that the university-hosted Moore Business Success Academy made its workshops and eligibility for a $5,000 scholarship available only to non-Whtie applicants.





3. White people banned from common spaces at UC Berkeley’s off-campus housing

At the beginning of the fall semester, a “Person of Color (POC) Theme House” near the University of California, Berkeley banned White people from entering common spaces.

According to the website, the POC House was created to provide a “safe environment for people who identify as People of Color,” including a rule requiring tenants to warn each other before inviting a White guest.

White guests were also “not allowed in common spaces.”





4. UC San Diego hosts segregated orientation

At the beginning of August, Campus Reform reported that families of white students were prohibited from participating in numerous college welcome programs at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD).

On Sept. 9-11, for example, UCSD is hosting a “Black, Latinx, and Native American Family Orientation.” Later in the week, between Sept. 12-17, the university will have a “Black Surf Week.” On July 26, Christopher Rufo, Senior Fellow at the Manhattan Institute, posted a tweet offering his perspective on “Black Surf Week.”





5. Dozens of universities host segregated graduation ceremonies based on 'identities'

More than three dozen colleges and universities hosted special graduation ceremonies for Black, Latino, Asian, American Indian, and LGBTQ+ individuals.

The California Polytechnic State University, for example, held an extensive list of minority-centered graduation ceremonies. Events are held for Native Americans, Jews, Asians, LGBTQ+, disabled, “Chicanx/Latinx”, African-Americans, and Southwest Asian Northwest Africans.

The University of Texas at Austin also held a "Spring 2022 Black Graduation,” which only included “UT Black community members.”



