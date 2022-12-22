CU Boulder launches DEI grant program

The University of Colorado Boulder (CU Boulder) recently launched a new "Impact Grant" program to "support new and existing diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives at CU Boulder starting in summer 2023."

"The five DEI goals... focus on employee skills and development, student achievement outcomes, community building, employee recruitment outcomes, and preparing students to participate in a diverse democracy," reads a university press release on the program.

The Impact Grant program comes as part of CU Boulder's broader Inclusion, Diversity, and Excellence in Academics (IDEA) Plan. The purpose of this initiative is to serve as "the [CU] campus’s blueprint for diversity, equity and inclusive excellence."

The three defining goals of IDEA are to improve climate, infrastructure, and leadership at CU Boulder, centered on DEI.

Other goals of IDEA include "efforts to attract and retain a diverse faculty and staff" and "[m]ov[ing] accountability for diversity and inclusion from the periphery to core institutional functioning."

CU Boulder defines its advancement of DEI initiatives on campus as supporting the "recruitment, retention and academic and professional development of students and employees with minoritized identities: people with disabilities, people who identify as LGBTQ+, people who identify as women, people from marginalized racial and ethnic groups and first-generation scholars.”

Campus Reform has reported previously on the trend in higher education of injecting DEI ideology into all levels of academia.

Campus Reform reached out to UC Boulder student organizations, The university media relations team, and David Humphery, Assistant vice chancellor for DEI at UC Boulder for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.