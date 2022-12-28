Mizzou treats sexual health only from a pro-abortion perspective, student argues

The University of Missouri’s (Mizzou) Missouri Students Association (MSA) recently partnered with the Student Health Center to promote sexual and reproductive health.

MSA Senate Speaker Lane Cargile cited Missouri’s political landscape as a reason to improve resources and conversation about sexual health on campus.

“Naturally, we are a public university in a red state, which puts a lot of political constraints on some of the things we can say, how we can say them, and how we can converse with this conversation in open dialogue, which maybe is unsavory and a little problematic, but unfortunately that’s where we’re at,” Cargile told The Maneater.

Mizzou also announced its collaboration with numerous “social justice centers” on campus to provide students with additional resources.

The Health Center itself offers resources such as condoms, oral contraceptives, and IUDs.

Uriah L. Orland, associate director of the MU News Bureau, informed Campus Reform that resources like Plan B are not offered by the university. However, students can easily obtain it locally.

“While the university currently provides some reproductive healthcare resources for students at no cost, Plan B is not provided by the university. Plan B can be obtained by students at local pharmacies and does not require a prescription,” Orland said.

He also argued that the Student Health Center “work[s] closely with all students and student groups to provide accurate information about resources available to them.”

Conservative student and president of the Mizzou Students for Life, Kaitlyn Banning, however, argues that the university is one-sided in its approach to "reproductive health."

“My group has been trying to get pro-life information inside the women's center, and everytime we return, they have been removed and or vandalized,” Banning said.

“We have yet to be reached out to in regards to the pregnancy resources available to college students despite being the recognized pro-life organization on campus,” Banning told Campus Reform.

Banning added, “If they are going to provide resources as a federally funded university, they should not only offer pro-abortion information, especially considering abortion is illegal in most cases in Missouri.”

Campus Reform reached out to each party mentioned and this article will be updated accordingly.

