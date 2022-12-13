Pro-life student allegedly attacked at Gettysburg College

A video posted by TFP Student Action shows the pro-life group clashing with counter-protesters on October 25 during their “weeklong pro-life caravan.”

“So, we’re here at the Gettysburg police station because one of our volunteers who was holding the ‘Smile! You Survived Abortion!’ sign–he was attacked,” says one member of TFP Student Action.

According to its website, “TFP Student Action is a project of the American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property,” an organization “formed to resist, in the realm of ideas, the liberal, socialist and communist trends.”

During the pro-life caravan, protesters threw contraceptives at TFP volunteers, according to a blog post on its website.

The blog post says that a counter-protester “attacked TFP member Kenneth Murphy by grabbing him, tripping him,” and attempting to steal “his ‘smile’ sign,” but the video shows the counter-protester tripping in the process.

TFP Student Action filed a police report. “The Gettysburg police want the attacker to pay restitution for the cost of the damaged sign and will charge him with harassment for pushing me into the street,” Murphy told Campus Reform.

Murphy said that he has experienced more violence from pro-choice men on college campuses since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ruled that there is no constitutional right to abortion.

He told Campus Reform that “male students at Gettysburg College boasted how they got girls to abort their children and they believe they will always be able to do so with or without Roe.”

In a statement to Campus Reform, TFP Student Action Director John Ritchie said that “pro-abortion advocates frequently use violence against peaceful pro-life demonstrators.”

“And when TFP volunteers went to Gettysburg College, they met the real face of the abortion movement: It’s not tolerant, not compassionate, and not moral,” Ritchie said.

One conversation in TFP Student Action’s video depicts a counter-protester telling a volunteer that “a child in a womb is invading a bodily space.”

“How is it not invading?” he asks. “It’s a parasitic organism.”

TFP Student Action alleged similar treatment at a George Mason University protest, and their blog post says that counter-protesters “resorted to swearing, spitting, theft, and physical assault,” and “[o]ne abortion advocate yelled, ‘I want to kill all babies.’”

Campus Reform contacted Gettysburg College, George Mason University, and the Gettysburg Police Department for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.