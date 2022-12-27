Pride Student Union opens applications for amateur drag show

Earlier this month, the Pride Student Union (PSU) chapter at Florida State University (FSU) publicly released applications for a 2023 amateur drag show performance.

PSU made the announcement via Instagram on Dec. 17 of this year. Included in the announcement was a flier stating that the show is to take place on Mar. 3, 2023.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 13.

“We are excited to announce that the 2023 Amateur Drag show will be taking place on March 3rd, 2023!” the announcement states. “We are currently looking for applications from drag artists that are interested in performing at the event!”

The Google Form application asks for the student’s full name, drag name, pronouns, email, and phone number.

It also lists short-response questions such as “Why are you interested in being a performer in the amateur drag show this year?” and “Do you have any prior experience in drag? If so, please list your experience below.”

The application provides a file location where applicants can upload “samples of past work” such as a reel or video.

The first meeting of the applicants is set for Feb. 12 at 6:00 p.m., according to the application.

Campus Reform reached out to every university, organization, and individual mentioned for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

