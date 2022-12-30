End to graduate workers' strike may be near

The University of California reached an agreement with graduate student teaching assistants over increased pay and benefits for school workers.

This agreement could potentially end a month-long strike, which is one of the largest of its kind across the nation, between the two parties.

The strike is not completely over, however, since the agreement still needs to be ratified before it can officially end.

The strike affected students at the college, since “classes at all 10 of the university systems’ campuses" were disrupted, according NPR.

UC President Michael V. Drake commented in a press release that “our Academic Student Employees and Graduate Student Researchers are central to our academic enterprise and make incredible contributions to the University’s mission of research and education.”

The deal encompasses the promise “to substantially increase pay for some 36,000 unionized workers, including teaching assistants, researchers and tutors, many of whom are graduate students,” the New York Times reports.

If the agreement is ratified, some workers could see raises of “up to 66%” over the next two years," with “the contracts [going] through May 31, 2025,” according to NPR.

