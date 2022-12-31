Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

WATCH: College students combat woke intolerance on campus

Campus Reform correspondents appeared on Fox News to discuss the difficulty experienced by conservatives when they share their views on college campuses.

Trending
1
Legal issues facing higher education in 2023
By Shelby  Kearns 
2
VA Attorney General condemns anti-Semitism on college campuses
By Darius  Avinger '24
3
Value of graduate degrees is going down, reports argue
By Shelby  Kearns 
4
UPDATE: Mathematics organization apologizes for comments made about gender
By William Biagini  '24
5
ACADEMICALLY SPEAKING: Whoopi Goldberg’s thoughts on Jews prove that ‘lived experiences…
By Zachary Marschall, PhD 
6
University releases an inclusive Holiday Decoration Guide
By Lane Whitten '24
Shelby Kearns | Associate Editor
Saturday, December 31, 2022 3:34 PM

Campus Reform correspondents Wyatt Eichholz and Kale Ogunbor recently appeared on Fox News to discuss the intolerance of conservative views on college campuses. 

Fox News asked Eichholz for his “worst examples of political intolerance on campus in 2022.” Eichholz referenced reports from Campus Reform, including the coverage of protestors at the University of New Mexico who pulled the fire alarm during a Tomi Lahren event.

“Conservatives face physical intimidation coming from leftist students who don’t know how to reason with viewpoints they disagree with,” Eichholz said. 

Ogunbor described some of her experiences as a student at Pennsylvania State University. 

“I’m part of a pro-life club at my campus at Penn State, and this last semester, we had a Cemetery [of] the Innocents,” Ogunbor told Fox News. “And pro-choice students desecrated the memorial of the graves of these children.” 

Campus Reform has similarly reported on the desecration of pro-life memorials on college campuses. In September, protestors threw away flags from a “Cemetery of the Innocents” at the College of William and Mary. They also placed a sign in front of the display that said, “‘These flags represent how many HOT MOMS I’ve slept with this week.’” 

“People don’t realize, especially in our generation, that not everybody agrees with them on every single social or economic issue,” Ogunbor said. 

Fox News asked what conservative students can do to share their views without suppression. “Start these casual, candid conversations with your peers [who] might not agree with you, and let them realize that conservatives are not big, scary people,” Ogunbor said. 

Eichholz told Fox News, “Anyone who just wants to see a university be a place for a marketplace of ideas–we can keep hoping for that goal.”

Watch the full video here


Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this