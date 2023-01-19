‘Absurd’: Harvard med course teaches students about LGBTQ+ infants

A course being offered at Harvard Medical School claims that there are infants within the LGBTQ+ community.

"Caring for Patients with Diverse Sexual Orientations, Gender Identities, and Sex Development," the course in question, is a four-week class that aims to teach students how to “provide high-quality, culturally responsive care for patients with diverse sexual orientations, gender identities, and sex development.”

“Many of these patients identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex or asexual (LGBTQIA+). Clinical exposure and education will focus on serving gender and sexual minority people across the lifespan, from infants to older adults,” the course description reads.

In response to the course’s claim that infants can somehow be LGBTQ+, Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, the Board Chair of Do No Harm, told Campus Reform, “I have no idea what they are referring to. It is absurd to believe that infants are even aware of their sexual orientation.”

Apart from calling out the course’s “absurd” claim, Goldfarb does believe that the course will serve some purpose.

“There are certain aspects of the care of gay individuals that require specific curricular components. In addition, adults who have undergone gender transition may also require specific knowledge of hormonal therapy, and its various complications. In this way, the course may be serving a benefit to the transexual community as well,” Goldfarb said.

Do No Harm consists of a “diverse group of physicians, healthcare professionals, medical students, patients, and policymakers united by a moral mission: Protect healthcare from a radical, divisive, and discriminatory ideology. We believe in making healthcare better for all – not undermining it in pursuit of a political agenda,” according to the organization’s website.

‘‘Caring for Patients with Diverse Sexual Orientations, Gender Identities, and Sex Development’ is being taught by Harvard Medical School professors Alex Keuroghlian and Alberto Puig.

According to Keuroghlian’s staff profile, he is an Associate Professor of Psychiatry at the Harvard Medical School. His research focuses on “sexual and gender minority health.”

Puig serves as Harvard Medical School’s Associate Dean for Undergraduate Medical Education.

Campus Reform reached out to every individual and institution mentioned for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

