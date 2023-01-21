Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

WATCH: Gen Z is creating a crisis of fragility

On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Emily Sturge reports on Gen Z being too ‘fragile,’ Hillary Clinton becoming a ‘presidential fellow’ at Columbia University, and diversity statements on job applications.

Trending
1
Article argues for ways to get around potential affirmative action bans in anticipation…
By Alexia Bianchi  '22
2
ANALYSIS: Biden Center scandal ignites interest in possible foreign influence at UPenn
By Gabrielle M.  Etzel 
3
EXCLUSIVE: Virginia Tech prof accuses student of spreading misinformation, threatens to…
By Logan Dubil  '23
4
‘Absurd’: Harvard med course teaches students about LGBTQ+ infants
By Logan Dubil  '23
5
Penn State professor tells straight students to watch gay porn to discover bisexuality
By Thomas Stevenson '23
6
Universities dismiss obesity epidemic contributing to Army's recruiting crisis
By Shelby  Kearns 
Emily Sturge '25 | Florida Campus Correspondent
Saturday, January 21, 2023 1:00 PM

On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Correspondent Emily Sturge reports on Gen Z being too ‘fragile,’ Hillary Clinton becoming a ‘presidential fellow’ at Columbia University, and diversity statements on job applications. 

First, Sturge discusses New York University social psychologist Jonathan Haidt’s argument that members of Gen Z are experiencing a profound mental health crisis due to a number of factors, including social media, bad parenting, and a political ideology that emphasizes victimhood.

Then, Campus Reform Correspondent Sarah Prentice joined the program to discuss Columbia University’s recent announcement of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will join its faculty. 

Sturge also discusses that the University of California, Berkeley is requiring job applicants to state their contributions to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Wrapping up this week’s episode, Sturge discusses the “Tweet of the Week,” which concerned Virginia Tech soccer player Kiersten Hening.

Hening was benched by her coach for refusing to kneel for a Black Lives Matter demonstration, igniting a federal lawsuit against her coach. 

She received a $100,000 settlement after agreeing to dismiss the federal lawsuit.

Watch the full episode above. 

Follow Emily Sturge on Twitter. 

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this