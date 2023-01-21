WATCH: Gen Z is creating a crisis of fragility

On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Correspondent Emily Sturge reports on Gen Z being too ‘fragile,’ Hillary Clinton becoming a ‘presidential fellow’ at Columbia University, and diversity statements on job applications.

First, Sturge discusses New York University social psychologist Jonathan Haidt’s argument that members of Gen Z are experiencing a profound mental health crisis due to a number of factors, including social media, bad parenting, and a political ideology that emphasizes victimhood.

Then, Campus Reform Correspondent Sarah Prentice joined the program to discuss Columbia University’s recent announcement of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will join its faculty.

Sturge also discusses that the University of California, Berkeley is requiring job applicants to state their contributions to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Wrapping up this week’s episode, Sturge discusses the “Tweet of the Week,” which concerned Virginia Tech soccer player Kiersten Hening.

Hening was benched by her coach for refusing to kneel for a Black Lives Matter demonstration, igniting a federal lawsuit against her coach.

She received a $100,000 settlement after agreeing to dismiss the federal lawsuit.

