​​Notre Dame students want more LGBTQ, minority counselors

The University of Notre Dame’s Student Senate recently voted in favor of diversifying the school’s counselors.

During a Jan. 18 meeting, the Student Senate passed Resolution 2223-13, which calls upon the University Counseling Center (UCC) to "increase representation of LGBTQ+ individuals, racial, and ethnic minorities in their full-time and part-time counseling staff."

The resolution allegedly came as a response to survey results obtained by the senate, revealing that LGBTQ+ and minority students on campus are “uncomfortable” sharing their identity with the school’s current counselors.

Briana Chappell, the senate’s director of gender relations - LGBTQ+ advocacy, shared during the meeting that a minority of the previously listed groups reported an issue with the current UCC counselors, according to student newspaper The Observer.

“47.7% of students of color and 35.5% of LGBTQ questions declare that they have been hesitant to reach out to the UCC for support as a result of their identity,” Chappell said.

Another senator claimed that “hiring more diverse counselors helps everyone.”

The Observer also reported that, as of now, students are allowed to select the gender or race of the counselor they want to meet with. However, the senate argued that more needs to be done.

Despite Resolution 2333-13 “overwhelmingly” passing, not all Notre Dame students are on board.

“My reaction specifically towards the diversity resolution is disappointment about their priorities, but not shock,” Notre Dame student and TPUSA secretary Jose Rodriguez told Campus Reform.

Rodriguez also cited the importance of prioritizing qualifications and “people who promote a Catholic mission,” since the University of Notre Dame is a Roman Catholic institution.

Similarly, Notre Dame student Shri Thakur told Campus Reform that “it’s pretty sad that Notre Dame student government is placing identities like minority status and sexuality over genuine competency at the job.”

“This is, of course, another excuse to discriminate against white and straight people in public positions, which is consistent with socially progressive dogma,” Thakur added.

