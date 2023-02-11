WATCH: KFC, White Supremacy, and the CCP: The latest mix in higher ed









On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Senior Correspondent William Biagini reports on KFC’s partnership with a Utah university, an op-ed saying that sex segregation in sports stems from white supremacy, and China’s influence in American universities.

First, Biagini discusses Kentucky Fried Chicken’s recent partnership with Western Governors University (WGU), which offers employees full tuition coverage.

The partnership between the two follows a larger trend of companies partnering with universities to assist entry-level employees with rising tuition costs.

Campus Reform Correspondent Blake Boudreaux joined the program to discuss the recent op-ed by two professors who claim that dividing athletes based on gender is rooted in white supremacy and “hetero-patriarchal” ideology.

Biagini then discusses former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s warning that the Chineese Communist Party (CCP) has influence in every major American universities.

“This incudes the University of Pennsylivan, which houses the Biden Center,” Biagnin said.

Concerned about the CCP’s influence, Chairwoman of the Committee on Education and The Workforce Rep. Virginia Foxx has reignited Trump era investigations into the CCP’s gifts and donations to U.S. universities.

Lastly, Biagini reports on the Woke Tweet of the Week.

An assistant professor in Oregon tweeted that “[t]he care needs of Transgender and Gender Diverse people will not ever be clear if viewed solely through a lens of cisgender heteronormativity.”

Watch the full episode above or on YouTube.

