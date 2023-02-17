UCONN Rainbow Center is looking for students to perform in its drag show

The University of Connecticut’s Rainbow Center is looking for students to participate in an April 21 drag show. Applications to participate in the annual drag show are due in March and two students will be selected.

The student performer application asks students, “What are your pronouns out of drag?,” “What is your stage name (If you have one)?,” and, “What are your pronouns in drag?”

An Instagram post from the Rainbow Center also advertises a "drag show volunteer interest meeting" to be held on Feb. 21.

"The Rainbow Center... is hosting its annual Drag Show in April! We are seeking volunteers to help set up the show and escort the performers. If interested, come to our interest meeting to learn about the roles and duties for volunteers!" reads the post.

The Rainbow Center's mission statement declares, “Using an intersectional lens, we center our work on advocating for, and increasing education, access, retention, identity development, and community-building for queer- and trans-spectrum communities.”

A Lavender Graduation will also be held by the Center in April, which will “honor UConn graduates (undergraduate and graduate students), faculty, staff and departments for their accomplishments to UConn’s diverse community of gender identities, gender expressions and sexualities.”

The Center is also responsible for UConn’s gender-inclusive restroom map and gender and pronoun guide. The guide states that "[t]here are many pronouns that exist in the world, and you are the only person who can decide which are the right pronouns to be used for you!”

UCONN and The Rainbow Center have not responded to requests for comments.