WATCH: California Senate bill requires universities to provide abortion pills





On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Senior Correspondent William Biagini reports on a proposal at Northeastern University requesting excused class absences for mental health days, university enrollment rates spike at traditional colleges, and a new California abortion bill.

First, Biagini discusses how students at Northeastern University are adamantly pushing for the university administration to grant them up to three excused absences per semester for “mental health days.”

The proposal was submitted by Active Minds—a mental health advocacy group.

This comes in conjunction with a recent interview between The Wall Street Journal and Jonathan Haidt, a prominent social psychologist at New York University, in which Haidt stated that “We have a whole generation that’s doing terribly.”

Haidt also added that there has never been a generation more anxious and fragile than this one.

Next, Campus Reform Correspondent and University of New Hampshire student AJ Willms joined the program to discuss how universities offering a traditional education are seeing soaring enrollment rates compared to universities placing heavy emphasis on DEI in the classroom.

Willms observed this trend at Liberty University and Hillsdale College.

The number one story this week is of a new California Senate bill—SB-24—that requires all California State Universities and University of California campuses to provide abortion pills for students.

The bill took effect as of the new year, Biagini reported.

Finally, Biagini also discusses the Woke Tweet of the Week.

The tweet reads that “Transphobia literally has nothing to do with trans people. It has to do with cis people who can't accept other people's rights to live and breathe outside of normative or predetermined constructs.”

Watch the full episode above or on YouTube.

Follow @BiaginiWilliam on Twitter.