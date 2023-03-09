This Catholic university is hosting a transgender 'abortion doula'

The University of Notre Dame, a Catholic institution, plans to host transgender 'abortion doula' Ash Williams to discuss transgenderism and abortion rights on Mar. 20.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church condemns abortion, and teaches that "[h]uman life must be respected and protected absolutely from the moment of conception," and that "[f]ormal cooperation in an abortion constitutes a grave offense. The Church attaches the canonical penalty of excommunication to this crime against human life."

The Notre Dame event description reads, "For the last 5 years, Ash has been vigorously fighting to expand abortion access by funding abortions and training other people to become abortion doulas."

The event, sponsored by the Indiana school's Gender Studies Program and the Reilly Center for Science, Technology, & Values, will be held over Zoom and will also feature prominent author Jules Gill-Peterson. Gill-Peterson is an Associate Professor of History at Johns Hopkins University and author of the book “Histories of the Transgender Child.”

The Catechism of the Catholic Church similarly condemns transgenderism's denial of the reality and moral significance of binary sex and gender, emphasizing that "'[b]eing man' or 'being woman' is a reality which is good and willed by God: man and woman possess an inalienable dignity which comes to them immediately from God their Creator."

"Man and woman were made 'for each other' ... and [are] complementary as masculine and feminine," it affirms.

The Zoom session is part of an event series at Notre Dame called “Reproductive Justice: Scholarship for Solidarity and Social Change.”

According to the series description, it "zooms out from the issue of abortion — and from intractable ‘pro-choice vs. pro-life’ debates — to the wider frame of Reproductive Justice."

The description also cites a definition of “Reproductive Justice," according to which it is “the human right to maintain personal bodily autonomy, have children, not have children, and parent the children we have in safe and sustainable communities.”

The event description also claims that Reproductive Justice is “[r]ooted in Black, Indigenous, and women-of-color feminisms.”

The most recent event in the same series was a 90-minute virtual panel on Feb. 17 that discussed “Latinx/e and Black maternal health.”

William Dempsey, president of the Notre Dame Catholic identity group Sycamore Trust, told Campus Reform that “[t]he staging by Notre Dame’s Gender Study Program of two recent pro-abortion panels (with more on the way) has revealed a major fault line in the University’s declared pro-life policy.”

“Pope Francis has condemned abortion in the strongest terms. ‘Abortion is murder,’ it is akin to ‘hiring a hit man,’ he has declared," Dempsey continued.

Campus Reform contacted every university, individual, and organization mentioned. This article will be updated accordingly.

