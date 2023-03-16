Woman arrested after stealing from student pro-life display

On Mar. 7, Bowling Green State University (BGSU) pro-life student group Falcons for Life posted a video to its Instagram account showing two women, presumably students, stealing flags from a pro-life display.

The "Cemetery of the Innocents” display is offered to student organizations by the Leadership Institute and was set up at BGSU the week of February 20-24. The display consists of 1,000 pink flags. Each flag is said to represent 862 abortions that are performed in the United States every year, totaling 862,000 abortions annually.

The video first shows a masked woman picking up a flag and walking away. A second woman, presumably a student, then briefly yells at the pro-life students, using multiple expletives, before picking up a flag and running away.

A BGSU police officer witnessing the incident is then heard yelling for the second woman to stop. According to the caption of the Instagram post, after the video cuts out, the officer chased her approximately 100 feet into a nearby meadow before arresting her for criminal mischief.

The Falcons for Life also posted a compilation of videos to its Instagram page on Mar. 3 showing the same student stealing another flag in an earlier incident, as well as many other videos of alleged vandals and thieves throughout the week of the display.

One student allegedly accused a Falcons for Life member of grabbing her while he was trying to take back the property she attempted to steal. According to a caption in the video, BGSU’s Office of Student Conduct sided with the member and ultimately charged the student for stealing the property.

Another student can be seen in the video riding over the Cemetery of the Innocents display with his bike.

Morgan Reece, president of Falcons for Life, explained to Campus Reform, “We were expecting the display to get vandalized once or twice during the week, but not nearly to the extent that it was: we had over 20 vandalisms! The first vandalism happened just 20 minutes after walking away from our display. From then on, for the rest of the day, we had a vandalism approx. every 30 minutes.”

“By the end of the first day, we experienced 16 vandalisms and had one vandal arrested," Reece went on to say. “Once word started getting around, primarily through YikYak and Snapchat, that our members were guarding the display at all hours, the vandalisms dwindled down.”

