Penn's inaugural 'LGBTQ-specific Scholar in Residence' has allegedly said some disturbing things about children

The University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) is now the first university in the country to offer an LGBTQ-specific Scholar in Residence Program. The program will be “dedicated to championing LGBTQ+ communities and scholarship," according to a UPenn announcement.

"The University of Pennsylvania announced a $2 million commitment to create the first residency, at any university in the United States, dedicated to championing LGBTQ+ communities and scholarship," the school boasts.

The first Scholar in Residence will be ALOK, the “creator of #DeGenderFashion, an initiative to degender fashion and beauty industries” and an “internationally acclaimed author, poet, comedian, and public speaker.”

ALOK has been the topic of controversy in recent years. In a now-deleted social media post from 2021, an account allegedly run by ALOK posted, “I believe in the radical notion that little girls are complicated people. There are no fairy tales and no princess here. Little girls are trans, queer, kinky, devious, kind, mean, beautiful, ugly, tremendous and peculiar.”

ALOK also uses the pronouns "they/them" and has written poems titled “On The Other Side of Shame (Body Hair is Beautiful),” “My Gender is my Race is my Gender,” and “Man in a Dress.”

The Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Center at UPenn is funding the program with an anonymous $2 million donation it received.

A student advisory board at UPenn along with UPenn faculty meet to decide on which individuals will be chosen for each Scholar in Residence Program session. ALOK’s session will begin in April 2023.

In addition to becoming the first university to host an LGBTQ-specific Scholar in Residence program, the LGBT center at UPenn is the second oldest such center on a college campus in the United States.

UPenn, the LGBT Center at UPenn, and ALOK have not responded to comments requested by Campus Reform.