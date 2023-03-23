University of Miami offers trans resource, terminology pages

The University of Miami’s LGBTQ Student Center offers access to transgender resources, a terminology page, and LGBTQ-specific scholarships.

The Center's Trans Resource Guide provides resources for students to find, among other things, "gender therapists," "laser hair removal," and "gender confirmation surgery."

Regarding gender confirmation surgery, the page tells readers that “the process can help alleviate gender dysphoria and significantly increase happiness and quality of life.”

The LGBTQ+ Terminology page provides definitions for various LGBTQ-related terms. Terms include "crossdresser," "erasure," "femme," "heteronormativity," "heterosexual privilege," "polysexual," "skoliosexual," and more.

The terminology page defines skoliosexual as “[b]eing primarily sexually, romantically and/or emotionally attracted to some genderqueer, transgender, transsexual, and/or non-binary people,” and heterosexual privilege as “[t]he basic civil rights and social privileges that a heterosexual individual automatically receives, but are systematically denied to gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender persons on the sole basis of their sexual or gender identity.”

Scholarships made available exclusively to LGBTQ students at the University of Miami include the "LGBTQ Studies Minor Scholarship," the "Point Foundation Scholarship," and the "Aqua Scholarship."

As reported previously by Campus Reform, five LGBTQ Studies Minor Scholarships are given out each year and selected students can receive “up to $10,000.00 each for students intending to pursue a minor in LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer) Studies.”

The University of Miami and the LGBTQ Student Center have not responded to comments requested by Campus Reform.