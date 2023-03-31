EXCLUSIVE: Prof suggests USF students support leftist students charged with assault, battery in department-wide email

In a Mar. 9 email obtained by Campus Reform, a professor at the University of South Florida (USF) suggested ways for her students to show support for students arrested during a protest organized by the leftist organization Students for a Democratic Society (SDS).

The protest was held in response to Governor DeSantis’ efforts to defund diversity, equity, and inclusion and critical race theory initiatives at public universities in Florida. The four individuals arrested during the protest were each charged with either “assault or battery of law enforcement," student newspaper The Oracle reported.

Subsequent to the arrests, USF sociology professor and department chair Sara E. Green wrote an email to students in the department that read, “As you may have heard in the news, four USF students were arrested at a protest on campus that was organized by the SDS student organization. If you would like to offer support to these students and others affected by the arrests, please contact the SDS leadership.”

USF student Kristen Wayne, who was a recipient of the email, told Campus Reform that upon receiving the message she "immediately questioned the purpose of ... receiving this [from] a college professor."

"Given [that] it was a political issue I was definitely shocked," she emphasized.

Wayne also informed Campus Reform that “after spring break the original email was deleted and a second email came out.”

Campus Reform obtained a copy of this second email, as well.

“We want to correct our error in stating that four students were arrested in the SDS protest. We have since learned that only two of the four protestors arrested are current USF students. We also want to clarify that our previous message was not intended as a departmental endorsement of any of the specific demands or actions of the SDS Organization," read the Mar. 20 follow-up email.

It continued, "It is not our role as an academic department to tell you what positions you should or should not support."

All relevant parties have been contacted for comment by Campus Reform. This article will be updated accordingly.