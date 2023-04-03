University grant creates minor in 'anti-Black racism'

The University of Maryland (UMD) will offer a minor in anti-black racism starting in the fall 2023 semester.

The minor belongs to a larger grant-funded project, the “Anti-Black Racism Initiative,” which “build[s] upon the state of Maryland’s legacy of racial equity and social justice.”

Grand Challenge Grants, the funding program, oversees “$30 million dollars in institutional investments” for “projects designed to impact enduring and emerging societal issues,” according to the university’s website.

Under the initiative, interdisciplinary student-faculty research, anti-black racism workshops for faculty and students, and annual conferences will support the new minor in anti-black racism.

All of these efforts, according to the project description, will ensure that UMD moves society “towards an anti-Black racist future.”

Rashawn Ray—one of the UMD professors leading the project—introduced the initiative in a video shared by Fox News. “2020 was simply a tumultuous year for everyone, whether it be dealing with COVID, dealing with economic issues, and then also a heightened awareness about police brutality and systemic racism–both [issues] for black people in America,” Ray says.

Grand Challenges Grants provide funding up to $500,000 per year for three years and include “a 1:1 match of resources from participating colleges and/or departments,” according to the grant website.

Fifteen other university initiatives addressing climate change, global health, and social justice have received funding.

Another grant-funded project, “Using Machine Learning to Measure and Improve Equity in K-12 Mathematics Classrooms,” describes “achievement gaps between different racial and ethnic groups” as “stubborn feature[s] of U.S. education systems.”

To close these gaps, the project relies on “cutting-edge machine learning techniques, rich educational theory, and behavioral sciences” to advance “equity-focused teaching practices in K-12 mathematics classrooms.”

“[T]wo grand challenges” that society faces, the description continues, are “social and racial injustice and ethical, fair, and trustworthy technology.”

